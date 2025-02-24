RJD brought 'jungle raj' in Bihar, Lalu stole fodder, made vulgar remarks about Kumbh: PM Modi

Bhagalpur, Feb 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the RJD, BJP-led NDA's principal rival in Bihar, accusing it of ushering in "rule of jungle" while in power and charged its founding president Lalu Prasad with "theft of fodder" and "vulgar" remarks about Maha Kumbh.

The multipronged attack came in the state's Bhagalpur district, where Modi disbursed close to Rs 23,000 crore to nearly 100 million beneficiaries of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, across the country, besides launching several development projects.

The PM addressed a rally on the occasion, which is expected to set the tempo for assembly polls due later this year, reaching the venue perched atop an open vehicle painted in saffron, in what looked like an impromptu roadshow.

In his 40-minute speech, Modi did not mention RJD or its supremo by name, but said the "jungle raj waale" nursed "hatred" for "our heritage and faith".

Accusing the RJD of having objected to the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, the PM made an indirect reference to Prasad's controversial remarks about the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Maha Kumbh is the greatest celebration of Bharat's unity. The number of people who have taken a holy dip exceeds the population of Europe. Many people from Bihar have also undertaken the pilgrimage", the PM said.

"But these jungle raj wallahs are speaking ill of Maha Kumbh and making vulgar remarks. These people were opposed to the Ram temple at Ayodhya, too. I know Bihar will not forgive them", said Modi.

The allusion was to Prasad's remarks in the aftermath of the stampede at New Delhi railway station recently when at least 18 people were crushed to death.

Demanding the resignation of railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav, the RJD supremo, who had held the portfolio in the Manmohan Singh government, berated the heavy rush, saying "what does Kumbh signify? It is nonsense".

The PM began his speech with a reference to Kumbh and its connection with Bihar. "It is a matter of pride for me to be here, close to the Mandar mountain, at a time when the Maha Kumbh is underway at Prayagraj", Modi said.

Situated in the adjoining district of Banka, the 'Mandar Parvat' is associated with the mythical churning of the ocean, which had produced the nectar stored in a pot (Kumbh), drops of which fell at Prayagraj, Nashik, Ujjain and Haridwar, places where the congregation is held every 12 years.

Modi also repeatedly used the expression "chara churane wale (those who stole fodder)", in an obvious reference to the animal husbandry scam, pertaining to Prasad's tenure as the chief minister of undivided Bihar.

Prasad has been convicted in a number of cases relating to the scam, investigated by the CBI, and spent a long time behind bars in addition to having been disqualified from contesting elections.

Calling Bihar the "most important pillar of eastern India", Modi said the state will enjoy the same glory in Viksit Bharat as Pataliputra, the capital of ancient kingdom of Magadh.

"The NDA government works to simultaneously preserve our grand ancient heritage and achieve a prosperous future..... but the jungle raj wallahs hate our heritage (virasat) and our faith (aastha)", he added.

The PM also accused the RJD and its ally Congress of having brought "ruin and disrepute to Bihar while sharing power in the state." Modi spoke of schemes such as 'PM Phasal Bima Yojana', under which Rs 1.75 lakh crore has been paid towards crop insurance, and claimed this was a far cry from the "the previous regimes, which left farmers in distress".

He also said "a recent spurt in agriculture exports has led to farmers getting better prices for their produce. Now is the time for Bihar's makhana (foxnuts). It is a superfood that I, too, take on most days during the year. This is the reason why we announced setting up of a Makhana Board in the Budget".

Incidentally, upon reaching the venue of the function, the PM was presented with a garland of "makhanas", which is believed to bring material and spiritual benefits.

Known for peppering his speeches with local flavour, the Prime Minister began his address in the Angika dialect and making a mention of Vikramshila, an ancient seat of learning close to Bhagalpur, and the Ajgaibinath temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The function was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Giriraj Singh and Chirag Paswan. PTI PKD NAC MNB