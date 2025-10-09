RJD, Congress workers have exposed Rahul Gandhi's campaign against SIR: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The BJP claimed on Thursday that not a single appeal filed by the RJD and Congress in Bihar against the electoral rolls released by the Election Commission has shown that Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" charge and campaign against SIR have turned out to be a flop show, rejected by his own alliance.

Workers of the RJD and Congress have "rejected" Gandhi's vote theft allegation, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari told a press conference, a day after the chief electoral officer of Bihar announced that district administrations across the state have not received a single appeal against the names deleted or added in the new rolls.

"This shows that workers of the RJD and Congress have exposed Gandhi's campaign. He ran a false propaganda and opposed the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Now his own alliance workers have made it clear that they found no fault with the exercise," he said.

Bhandari reiterated his party's allegation that Gandhi's campaign was aimed at protecting infiltrators and also targeted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for joining the Congress leader's stir.

Now Gandhi is sitting abroad amid the Bihar elections as he has turned out to be a flop show even in the eyes of his alliance workers, he claimed.

The BJP spokesperson demanded that Gandhi and Yadav should apologise, questioning if the Congress leader was guided by a "foreign remote control" in taking a stand that supported infiltrators. His entire campaign was full of falsehood and deceit, he said.

Opposition workers have realised that people of Bihar are with the development agenda of "2 N" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said.

Speaking to the media, he also suggested that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was allegedly behind the Congress-led UPA government's decision not to attack Pakistan after the Mumbai terror attack due to her "vote bank politics".

He cited former home minister P Chidambaram's remarks in an interview to say that members of the government were supportive of retribution against Pakistan after the horrific 2008 attack, but were overruled, allegedly by Sonia Gandhi. As Congress president, she was more powerful than prime minister Manmohan Singh at that time, he claimed.

The Gandhi family has a history of being soft on terrorism, he alleged. PTI KR KR AMJ AMJ