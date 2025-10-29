RJD defamed Bihar across world: Rajnath in Darbhanga

Darbhanga, Oct 29 (PTI) Alleging that the RJD has defamed Bihar across the world, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the issue of the assembly polls in the state was clear -- whether it will be taken back to the days of "jungle raj" or remain on the path of development.

Addressing an election rally in Darbhanga district, Singh slammed the RJD, alleging that it made an "unrealistic promise" of providing a government job to each household in the state.

"We will release our manifesto on Thursday and implement every single word in it," he said.

Singh said that no corruption allegations can be levelled against CM Nitish Kumar, who governed the state for 20 years, while it was a matter of grief that the entire family of a former chief minister is accused of irregularities.

Accusing the opposition in the state of making "false promises" of undoing amendments to the Waqf Act, he said they cannot, as the law was passed in Parliament.

Singh said his party, the BJP, does not indulge in politics of caste and religion, asserting that "we do fair and clean politics".

He said Rs 15 lakh crore was allocated for the all-round development of the state in the last 11 years under the Narendra Modi government.

"It was PM Modi, not Rahul Gandhi, who gave constitutional status to the OBC commission," he said. PTI SUK NAM SOM