RJD demands discussion on brewery issue within ruling LDF in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 2 (PTI) Amid intense criticism against the Pinarayi Vijayan government over the approval given for a brewery unit in Palakkad, Rashtriya Janata Dal, a member of the ruling LDF, on Sunday demanded a discussion on the matter within the front and urged that all procedures be suspended until then.

RJD Secretary General Varghese George said the party would soon submit a letter to the LDF convenor demanding a discussion on the matter. He was speaking to reporters here following the party's state leadership meeting.

Varghese said several concerns, including environmental issues, panchayat approval, and the availability of drinking water, were involved in the matter.

In addition, he emphasised the importance of discussing the issue within the LDF.

"When the cabinet decides on such a matter, there must be approval from the front. This has not happened," he said.

As the matter has triggered protests, the party leadership decided during the meeting that further procedures should be suspended until it is discussed within the front, he said.

Recalling the agitation against the Coca-Cola plant in Plachimada, Palakkad, years ago, the RJD leader remarked that if the operation of the multinational company could be closed down, the brewery unit was not a big deal.

The RJD leadership also expressed concern over the increasing alcohol consumption and the availability of liquor, which they believe are adversely affecting the social environment in the state.

The meeting suggested necessary regulations to address this issue, he said, adding that the RJD state leaders had also decided to send a letter to the LDF convenor demanding that the brewery issue be discussed within the front.

The state cabinet recently approved Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd to start the plant at Kanchikode in Palakkad district, subject to compliance with existing guidelines and conditions.

Both the Congress and BJP have questioned the permission granted by the state government to Oasis and have alleged corruption behind the decision. PTI LGK SSK ADB