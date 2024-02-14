RJD fields Sanjay Yadav and Manoj Jha for Rajya Sabha elections

New Update
Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday announced that Manoj Kumar Jha and Sanjay Yadav will be the party's candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar.
According to a party statement, RJD chief Lalu Prasad finalised their candidature.
For Jha, the party's national spokesperson, it will be his second consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha.
Yadav, a close aide of former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, will be making his debut in Parliament.
Both candidates are scheduled to file their nomination papers on Thursday.