RJD holds march to protest ‘increase in crime against women’ in Bihar

Patna, Jan 21 (PTI) The RJD on Wednesday took out a protest march in Patna against the alleged increase in crime against women in Bihar, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, who holds the home portfolio.

The rally was organised days after two female students — an 18-year-old NEET aspirant and a schoolgirl — were found dead in their respective hostels in Patna.

Carrying posters and bangles, members of the RJD women’s wing marched from the party office on the Veerchand Patel Road to Income Tax Crossing.

They raised slogans demanding the resignation of the chief minister and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary for the alleged increase in crime against women in the state, referring to the two cases.

"Crimes against women are rising across Bihar, and the state government has miserably failed in checking them. The law and order has collapsed in Bihar during the NDA rule. NDA leaders are patronising criminals and mafias.

“It's shocking that even in the state capital, women and daughters are not safe. The insensitive CM must resign," RJD women’s wing’s state president Anita Bharti told reporters.

The 18-year-old NEET aspirant, a resident of Jehanabad, was found unconscious in her hostel room. She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for several days. The postmortem examination report did not rule out the possibility of her being sexually assaulted.

The other teenager, who hailed from Aurangabad, was found dead at another hostel in Patna, also on January 11.

Meanwhile, the Bihar State Women Commission (BSWC) has sought details from Patna District Magistrate about the existing rules and other guidelines for the registration of girls' hostels in the state capital.

Talking to reporters, BSWC Chairperson Apsara said, "Recent incidents of students involving girls’ hostels in Patna are a matter of concern. I have written a letter to the Patna DM seeking details about the guidelines pertaining to girls' hostels in the state capital. It has to be examined whether rules are being followed or not." PTI PKD NN