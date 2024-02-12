RJD indulged in corrupt practices during its rule in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday alleged that the RJD indulged in corrupt practices during the party’s rule in Bihar, and the new NDA-led government will initiate a probe into it.

Kumar, taking part in the confidence motion moved by his JD(U) in the state assembly, also claimed that during RJD's tenure, several communal riots took place in Bihar.

"There was no law and order. The RJD indulged in corrupt practices during its rule (before 2005)... I will get these probed,” he said.

Kumar had recently dumped the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, of which the RJD was a key constituent, and returned to the NDA fold to form the government with support of the BJP.