RJD leader Rabri Devi accuses Bihar govt of 'covering up' facts in NEET aspirant death case

Patna, Feb 5 (PTI) RJD MLC Rabri Devi on Thursday accused the Bihar Police of "covering up" facts in the NEET aspirant death case.

The former chief minister was speaking at a protest staged by opposition MLCs outside the Bihar Legislative Council during the third day of the Budget session.

The NEET aspirant, hailing from Jehanabad, was found unconscious in a girls' hostel in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar last month. She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for several days.

Her family alleged that she was sexually assaulted, accusing authorities of attempting a cover-up.

The case, which was being investigated by a special investigation team (SIT), has been recommended for CBI probe by the Bihar government.

Speaking to reporters here, Rabri Devi said, "There is no district in Bihar where crimes are not happening. The government and the home minister are silent on this (NEET aspirant death case). They have handed over the case to the CBI after covering up all the facts." She alleged that the government is trying to "save the culprits" because those involved in the crime are "part of the government".

"They have handed over the case to the CBI, but what will the CBI do? The agency is also under the control of the central government," the former Bihar CM alleged.

On the Bihar budget presented in the House on Tuesday, Rabri Devi said, "There is nothing for the people of Bihar in the budget. They are just trying to fool the people and get their votes." PTI SUK ACD