RJD leader writes to EC, says Bihar govt violated MCC by transferring money to women ahead of poll

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) RJD MP Manoj Jha wrote to the Election Commission (EC) on Friday, accusing the Bihar government of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by transferring money to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on October 17, 24 and 31.

Jha also said the next proposed date for disbursement is November 7 -- four days before the second phase of polling in Bihar.

"I am writing to lodge a formal and strong protest against the brazen violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the government of Bihar through the direct cash transfer of Rs 10,000 to beneficiaries on 17, 24 and 31 October, 2025 under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana," Jha said in his letter to the EC.

"Besides, as the enclosed schedule suggests. The next proposed date for disbursement is 7 November...," he added.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said the action constitutes a clear and deliberate breach of the MCC provisions that came into effect on October 6, following the announcement of the Bihar Assembly election schedule.

"The aforementioned action by the Bihar government violates multiple provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and undermines the constitutional mandate for free and fair elections," he alleged.

Jha said the disbursement of funds to beneficiaries during this period raises serious questions about the violation of the code's provisions, particularly those prohibiting the announcement or distribution of financial benefits that could influence voters.

"In light of the above violations, I respectfully request that the Election Commission of India acknowledge this complaint and take immediate and strong action," he added.

The RJD leader also urged the poll panel to give a written acknowledgement of the complaint and "timely information" on the action taken.

The NDA government in Bihar launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, a scheme that provides an initial financial grant of Rs 10,000 to women for starting their own businesses, as part of a larger initiative to promote self-employment and empower women in the state.

Polling is scheduled to be held in two phases in Bihar on November 6 and 11, with the counting of votes to be taken up on November 14. PTI AO RC