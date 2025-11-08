Sitamarhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that the RJD-helmed opposition, if voted to power in Bihar, will put 'katta' on the people’s heads and order them to hold their “hands up”.

Modi, who addressed back-to-back rallies in Sitamarhi and Bettiah, asserted that the NDA, on the other hand, would facilitate start-up enterprises, in addition to better education and growth in spheres like sports.

“I had started my election campaign with a rally at the birthplace of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur”, said Modi, recalling his election meeting last month in Samastipur, and added, “I am winding up my canvass here, in Bettiah, which is the place where Bapu Gandhi became Mahatma. But the campaign will continue till tomorrow."

The Prime Minister also asserted, “I will be back again to attend the swearing-in ceremony of a new NDA government in Bihar." The "real job" will begin on November 11, when voting is scheduled for the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections, Modi said.

"Please ensure that the NDA not just wins all seats, but establishes a lead in all polling booths”, said the Prime Minister.

He alleged that the RJD, which ruled the state for 15 years till 2005, had “transformed Bihar into a land of lathaits and dacoits”.

“I shudder to hear that the RJD, in its campaign, is getting children to say that upon growing up, they wish to become 'rangdaar' (street bully). Bihar definitely does not want a government which has 'katta', 'kushasan' (misgovernance), 'kroorta' (cruelty) and corruption to offer”, said Modi.

The PM, who has addressed over a dozen rallies in the state, said, “Wherever I go, I find the prevailing sentiment is - we do not want a 'katta sarkar', we want an 'NDA sarkar' again." “People do not want a regime that would put a 'katta' (country-made firearm) on their heads and ask them to hold their hands up. People want start-ups, which the NDA will facilitate. The NDA shuns 'katta' and promotes school bags, computers, cricket bats and hockey sticks”, said Modi.

Unlike the UPA era, when “a song with lyrics like mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hai was the rage”, with revised GST rates, “motorcycles to mobile phones have become affordable”, he claimed.

The Prime Minister expressed delight over the high voter turnout in the first phase of elections two days ago, when, according to the Election Commission, 65.08 per cent of electors had exercised their franchise.

“You have given a 65-volt shock to the opposition. They are getting sleepless nights….. in the second phase of polling, you must break the record of the first round”, he said.

Modi also referred to the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyami Yojana, launched by him over a month ago, under which Rs 10,000 each has been transferred into the accounts of crores of women.

“This would never have been possible under the 'jungle raj' wallahs. Because, in the words of the father of the naamdaar of Congress, the then Prime Minister, out of every rupee sanctioned by the government, only 15 paise reached the people. You all know the blood-stained hand (khooni panja) that was responsible for the loot”, said Modi, referring to Rahul Gandhi, late Rajiv Gandhi and the poll symbol of the opposition party.

He also spoke of women-centric measures taken by the NDA, citing reservations for females in panchayats and municipalities in Bihar.

At the rally in Sitamarhi, Modi called himself a “brand ambassador” of the heritage of Mithila, pointing out that he has been gifting “Madhubani paintings” to foreign dignitaries.

He also spoke of the development witnessed in the fisheries sector, and mocked Gandhi, who recently jumped into a muddy pond to express solidarity with fishermen.

“I am told some people are practising how to sink”, said Modi.

The PM also referred to the Punaura Dham project in Sitamarhi, the birthplace of goddess Sita, as an example of the NDA’s regard for heritage (Virasat), and lambasted the “naamdaar of Congress” for “insulting the faith of mothers and sisters by calling Chhath festival a drama, a nautanki”.

“Is it not an insult to our sentiments? Should they not be punished? In a democracy, the best way to punish is through the power of your vote. These people have been contemptuous of Maha Kumbh and the Ram temple at Ayodhya”, alleged Modi.

“Because of their vote bank politics, the RJD-Congress has boycotted not just the Ram temple, but even shrines of Mata Shabri, Maharshi Valmiki and Nishad Raj in Ayodhya. Those who are guided by the politics of vote bank can never do good for the state. Their vote bank politics has led them to even protect infiltrators," Modi alleged.

“Should infiltrators be allowed to stay in India? Should they not be driven back to the lands where they have come from? Who can ensure this? Not Modi, but the power of your one vote. Every single vote for the NDA will ensure that the infiltrators are driven away and not patronised here, letting them claim a share in resources meant for the country’s poor”, said the Prime Minister.

Modi wound up his speeches by making the crowds chant “Vande Mataram”, reminding them that 150 years of the national song were being celebrated.