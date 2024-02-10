RJD MLAs to stay at Tejashwi’s residence till trust vote: party spokesperson

Patna, Feb 10 (PTI) RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha on Saturday said all MLAs of the party will be putting up at the residence of Tejashwi Yadav here until Monday when they will vote against the ruling NDA during the trust vote.

Advertisment

Jha made the statement late in the evening, hours after party legislators had reached 5, Deshratna Marg, the official bungalow allotted to Yadav as the deputy chief minister, a post he lost as a result of the latest volte-face by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president.

“Not only MLAs of our party, but even our alliance partners have expressed their wish to be with Tejashwi Yadav till February 12. For us, it is just another date in the calendar but it is definitely causing immense anxiety to those who have achieved power by stealth,” said the Rajya Sabha MP.

The legislators had begun to reach Yadav’s place in the afternoon, where a luncheon was hosted by the younger son and heir apparent of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad ahead of the budget session.

Advertisment

By the evening, the visitors were still inside the bungalow and the posse of journalists got piqued upon noticing additional barricades being put up around the sprawling bungalow and personal staff of many an MLA carrying medicines and other belongings.

They said they had been told by the employer that there was a meeting which would continue for long.

As the news spread, the ruling NDA got intrigued and leaders of the BJP and the JD(U) came out with statements alleging that the RJD, which has the highest number of 79 MLAs in the 243-member House, was placing its legislators “under house arrest” fearing a split ahead of the trust vote.

Advertisment

However, Jha rubbished the allegations, saying “They seem to be fine with a luncheon where many did not turn up and transporting legislators to far-off Bodh Gaya. Only our MLAs staying in Patna, voluntarily, is a problem”.

The allusion was to a luncheon hosted by JD(U) Chief Whip Shravan Kumar and a two-day training workshop in Bodh Gaya which is being attended by all MLAs and MLCs of the BJP.

Jha said, “If you could get a peek inside, you would see all our party colleagues and allies enjoying themselves and playing antakshari to lighten up the mood amid serious discussions on national and state politics”.

Advertisment

He added that Tejashwi Yadav had said that the game has just begun.

"He meant to say that it was not us, but Nitish Kumar who broke the alliance, though it was only he who had come to us seeking support two years ago when he felt stifled in the NDA," Jha said.

“Now, this game which was started by the other side will be taken to its logical conclusion by us with the support of the people. Nitish Kumar will have to explain under what pressure he betrayed us,” said Jha.

The RJD leader also waved the newspaper clipping of a report claiming that at least 12 MLAs of the party had gone underground as they were planning to ditch the Mahagathbandhan.

“Those who are planting such stories should worry about themselves. We were, are, and will remain strong,” said Jha. PTI NAC NN