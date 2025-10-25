RJD MLC sparks controversy over Waqf Bill remark

Patna, Oct 25 (PTI) RJD MLC Mohammad Qari Sohaib courted controversy on Saturday by saying that if Tejashwi Yadav becomes Bihar's chief minister, "all Bills will be torn apart, including the Waqf Bill".

He made the remark while addressing a public meeting in Parbatta assembly constituency in support of RJD candidate and sitting MLA Sanjeev Kumar.

"People must vote for the INDIA bloc to make Tejashwi Yadav the CM of Bihar. Lessons will be taught to those who supported the Waqf Bill in Parliament. All NDA partners supported the Bill… if Tejashwi Yadav becomes CM, all Bills will be torn apart, including the Waqf Bill," Qari Sohaib said.

"INDIA bloc government will stand for love, unity, and brotherhood. Vote for INDIA bloc only," he added.

Soon after the RJD leader's comments went viral on social media, BJP’s national IT in-charge Amit Malviya posted on X, "From the RJD platform, an announcement — if Tejashwi Yadav becomes CM, they will end the Waqf law. The law will remain, but the intention to loot the land is clear. This is exactly what RJD’s jungleraaj is." No senior RJD leaders were available for comments on Qari Sohaib’s remarks. PTI PKD MNB