RJD MP Manoj Jha writes to EC over non-release or gender-wise polling data for Bihar

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) RJD MP Manoj Jha has written to the Election Commission of India expressing concern over the poll panel not publishing gender-wise voter turnout statistics for the first phase of Bihar elections held on November 6.

Tagging the Election Commission (EC), the Rajya Sabha MP said in a post on X that the RJD has sent a letter regarding the non-release of gender-wise voter turnout data for Phase-1 of polling in Bihar.

Elections were held for 121 seats in Bihar on November 6, and the remaining 122 constituencies will go to polls on Tuesday. The counting will take place on November 14.

"You would agree that transparent and timely dissemination of electoral data is the cornerstone of a healthy democracy. In recent election cycles, the Commission has repeatedly fallen short of this standard, withholding crucial information that the public, analysts, and civil society organisations rely upon to assess the inclusiveness and fairness of the electoral process," Jha said.

"The absence of gender-disaggregated turnout figures also undermine public confidence in the integrity of the electoral system," he said.

Jha urged the poll panel to immediately release gender-wise voter turnout data for Phase-1, and provide a clear, written explanation for the delay in publishing these statistics, outlining the steps being taken to prevent similar lapses in data for the next phase of polling.

He hoped that the data would be released and an explanation would be given as soon as possible. PTI AO ARI