RJD MP Sanjay Yadav receives extortion call for Rs 20 crore

Patna, Jan 19 (PTI) Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav on Sunday alleged that he received an extortion call from a person who demanded Rs 20 crore from him.

Advertisment

Yadav said the caller threatened him with dire consequences if he did not pay the money.

The police registered an FIR in this regard.

“I received an extortion call from a person on Saturday and the caller demanded Rs 20 crore. He also threatened me with dire consequences. I filed a complaint with the Sachivalaya police station in this regard," Yadav told PTI.

Advertisment

He, however, refused to divulge the name of the caller.

Station House Officer of Sachivalaya police station, Sanjeev Kumar, said, “An FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by the MP." An investigation is on, the police officer said. PTI PKD NN