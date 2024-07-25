RJD MP seeks setting up of makhana farmers' cooperative

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) RJD MP A D Singh on Thursday urged the government to establish a makhana farmers' cooperative in Bihar, and extend minimum support price (MSP) for the crop.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Singh highlighted that Bihar accounts for about 90 per cent of India's total makhana (fox nut) production, with cultivation primarily concentrated in nine districts of the Mithila region. The crop is largely grown by the Malar community.

"Despite its significance, farmers are not receiving fair prices for their produce," Singh said, pointing out the stark disparity between international wholesale rates and farmers' earnings.

"While makhana fetches up to Rs 8,000 per kg in the international market, farmers struggle to get even Rs 400 per kg due to lack of government support," he said. Emphasising the labour-intensive nature of fox nut cultivation, Singh advocated for the formation of a cooperative to improve the livelihood of the Malar community. He urged the government to implement an MSP regime for the crop.

Fox nut is recognised for its high nutritional value. Bihar's annual production of 10,000 tonnes constitutes 90 per cent of the national output. Notably, India caters to 80 per cent of the global fox nut demand.

Singh also noted that fox nut thrives in water-abundant areas, making it a suitable crop for certain regions of Bihar. PTI LUX DV DV