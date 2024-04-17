RJD national vice president Devendra Prasad Yadav quits

Patna, Apr 17 (PTI) In a setback to the RJD, its national vice president Devendra Prasad Yadav on Wednesday resigned from the party, protesting the "import" of candidates to the detriment of "committed workers".

Advertisment

A former Union minister, Yadav announced his resignation through a strongly worded letter addressed to the RJD president Lalu Prasad.

Yadav voiced anguish over the "import" of candidates in "at least half a dozen seats", including Jhanjharpur, which he has represented five times, but has gone to ally Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) of former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahni.

"Had candidates been brought from some other like-minded party, it would have been fine with me. But I feel suffocated to see people parachuting from parties known for promoting communalism," alleged the veteran leader.

The allusion was to Suman Kumar Mahaseth, a former BJP MLC whom VIP has named as its candidate from Jhanjharpur.

Yadav also alleged that the development showed that for the RJD, politics had become all about the pursuit of power. PTI NAC SOM