RJD nominee Veena Devi vows to transform Mokama, just as she 'reformed' her husband Surajbhan Singh

Mokama, Oct 24 (PTI) The discussions around the closely-contested seat of Mokama in Bihar are centred around the battle between two 'Bahubalis' – Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh – with the RJD fielding the latter’s wife Veena Devi to contest the seat this time.

While the focus remains on the two strongmen, Veena Devi, a former MP, contends that her husband, who has been debarred from contesting elections due to his criminal record, is a “changed man”.

She also claims that she can bring changes in Mokama, just as she “reformed” her husband.

In an interview with PTI, the RJD candidate also launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's development story in Bihar, claiming that it has been limited to highways and flyovers while the common people continue to suffer.

During the interaction, Veena Devi listed the issues that she had raised and showed files of her letters to Union ministers written over the years, which have been meticulously kept at their Mokama residence, a building that stands out in the sleepy town, which otherwise appears to be stuck in the past.

She also insists that her husband is not a criminal anymore, and has been a people's representative for long.

“The government claims that it has done a lot of development work (in Bihar). But it's limited to roads, bridges, Metro... But nothing has changed in the villages and towns, where poor people live,” she told PTI.

“At the time of elections, top leaders visit different areas on helicopters, but the MPs and MLAs have to face people's anger. I raised several issues as an MP, but those who actually hold power – the chief minister, the prime minister – they don't fulfil their promises,” she claimed.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, and the counting will take place on November 14.

Veena Devi also questioned the claim of women being empowered during Nitish Kumar’s tenure as chief minister, and also the Rs 10,000 financial assistance given to women ahead of the elections.

“They're claiming to have given Rs 10,000, but half of the women in Bihar have been left out. At the same time, the money given cannot even be used to buy clothes for their children. They are getting notices, they're being told to use the money for business... What business can be done with Rs 10,000?" she questioned.

The Bihar government launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, a scheme that provides an initial financial grant of Rs 10,000 to women for starting their own business, as a part of a larger initiative to promote self-employment and empower women in the state.

Talking about the constituency, Veena Devi said Mokama has several issues, which have remained unaddressed for years.

“There are no proper educational institutions in Mokama, where a college for women is urgently needed. Healthcare is in shambles… There was a hospital, but it has remained defunct for years. I had raised the issue with the health minister, but no action was taken as it was a private hospital,” she claimed.

The RJD nominee also said that she raised local issues related to defunct manufacturing units and agriculture in the constituency.

“I wrote to the Centre about the 'tal' areas in Mokama, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Jamui and Nalanda.... I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Radha Mohan Singh, and to Uma Bharti earlier..." she said.

'Tal' refers to agricultural land next to river banks, which get inundated during floods every monsoon.

“I got Bharat Wagons restarted, but it was shut again... I raised all these issues when I was a first-time MP, and the government of India must take action now,” she said.

“I am the daughter-in-law of the land of Parashuram, and the daughter of Begusarai... I have to maintain their reputation,” she added.

Bharat Wagon and Engineering Company (BWEL) was a public sector entity located in Mokama, which manufactured railway wagons. It was closed by the government for being a loss-making enterprise, with the closure approved in 2017.

Asked about the charges of her husband Surajbhan Singh being a 'Bahubali' with a past criminal record, she said, “It is an old issue. We are in politics now.” "The issue predates our marriage. I do not know what he did before I got married to him. But he is a politician now and has fought Lok Sabha elections multiple times. Anyone can be called a ‘Bahubali’, but one should look at the larger picture,” Veena Devi said.

“People of the constituency should see that if I can reform a man, I can also bring reforms to Mokama,” she added.

Stressing that more women should join politics, Veena Devi said, “If women don't step forward in politics, the country will not develop.” “Just giving money to women will not change anything... If poverty has to be eradicated, people need to vote for good candidates,” she added.

Surajbhan Singh, who in the past served as the Mokama MLA and also as an MP representing the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), was debarred from contesting elections after his conviction in a murder case.

Veena Devi, who served as the LJP MP from Munger (2014-2019), is contesting on an RJD ticket this time.

In the 2020 Bihar elections, Anant Singh won the Mokama seat as an RJD candidate but was later disqualified after his conviction under the Arms Act in 2022.

His wife, Neelam Devi, won the bypoll, and subsequently shifted her loyalty to JD(U).

Anant Singh is contesting the seat on a JD(U) ticket this time.