RJD names 143 candidates for Bihar, five set to face INDIA allies

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday announced its list of 143 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, five of whom would end up contesting against nominees of the other INDIA bloc constituents.
The list was released hours before the filing of nomination papers for the second and final phase was to be over.
It put paid to rumours that the RJD was going to contest the Kutumba seat, currently held by state Congress president Rajesh Kumar Ram, which would have led to a full-blown face-off between the two allies.
Nonetheless, the party would end up contesting against the Congress in Vaishali, Lalganj and Kahalgaon, and against former state minister Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insan Party in Tarapur and Gaura Boram.