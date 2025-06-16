RJD says winnability sole factor in Bihar seat-sharing, attacks JD(U) leader for 'nepotism'

Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Winnability will be the only factor in deciding seat-sharing in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha said on Monday, hoping that the negotiations over it will conclude in the coming days.

Bihar is set to go to polls later this year and the opposition's Mahagathbandhan is looking at defeating the ruling JD(U)-BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Mahagathbandhan includes Lalu Prasad-led RJD, Congress and the Left parties.

Addressing a press conference, Jha also launched an attack on JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha following the empanelment of his two daughters as "Group A Panel Counsel" for conducting the central government's litigation before the Supreme Court. It is an example of nepotism, the RJD leader alleged.

"The pressure of the coalition is working on Modi ji... the government should remain afloat. Is this not snatching away the rights of a large section? "Were there no better, eligible candidates? Were there no candidates from backward, Dalit, extreme backward groups? Or were these seats reserved for the coalition?" he said.

"This is nepotism," he added.

There was no reaction from the JD(U) leader, a Rajya Sabha MP, to the allegations.

Manoj Jha said there is a common understanding among the opposition alliance parties that they will fight as "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) on each seat.

Asked about the ongoing talks among the alliance partners, Jha said, "It is important to decide that winnability will be the only factor. It should be a common decision (and) no one should be trying to increase their footprints." "Whoever is in the winning position should get the ticket," he said.

The RJD spokesperson said caste and social equations should also be taken into account while deciding the tickets.

"The social equation of castes and social groups in every district should be taken into account. In one and a half months, the discussions will be concluded," he said.

Jha said improving the footprint of all parties constituting the Mahagathbandhan will improve the footprint of the alliance.

"We should remember, we should have a common goal, common dialogue and common thorough process. In the last meeting we decided that Mahagathbandhan is fighting on all seats, not individual parties," he said.

Asked if the alliance will have a common manifesto, he said the parties are on the same page on several issues and gave the example of the "Mai Bahin Maan Yojana", which promises Rs 2,500 for women from the economically weaker backgrounds, social security pension and job creation as being common agenda points.

"The whole Mahagathbandhan says we are not fighting against the JD(U), we are not fighting against the newcomers. We are fighting against unemployment. We want to discuss the basics, governments are not elected for constructing temples, mosques or Gurudwaras, faith is a personal matter," he said.

Jha said the issue of deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar will also be a major election issue.

"If the PM talks about 'jungle raj' this time, there are no takers for that. There is no district where incidents of crime are not happening," he said.

The ruling NDA includes the JD(U), BJP, HAM and LJP (RV).