RJD slams Nitish for expulsion of party leader from Bihar Legislative Council

Patna, Jul 27 (PTI) The RJD in Bihar on Saturday slammed the NDA government in the state for the expulsion of party leader Sunil Kumar Singh from the Legislative Council for unruly behaviour in the House earlier this year.

The opposition party claimed that the expulsion was undemocratic and reflected the arrogance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Singh, a close aide of RJD president Lalu Prasad and his family, was expelled from the Council on Friday. The motion for Singh’s expulsion was passed by voice vote, a day after the Ethics Committee submitted its report to acting chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh.

Talking to reporters here, RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said, "Expulsion of Singh shows the arrogance of Nitish Kumar." Singh was charged with raising slogans against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a heated exchange in the House on February 13. He was also accused of "insulting the chief minister by mimicking his body language".

“The decision against Singh was taken at the instructions of the CM. The CM and other alliance partners of the NDA in Bihar have not only expelled Singh from the Council, but also insulted the entire Rajput community in the state," the RJD leader said.

Singh belongs to the Rajput community.

Yadav said, "The RJD MLC was expelled from the House by the Council Chairperson based on the recommendation of the Ethics Committee. But why not the same action was initiated against the CM, who insulted women in the assembly on several occasions?" Kumar, who is also the JD(U) president, drew flak from the RJD for shouting at opposition women members inside the assembly on July 21.

Yadav said, “The CM and several other JD(U) leaders have no respect for women. JD(U) leaders have insulted our leader (Rabri Devi) on several occasions in the past. Why no action was initiated against them?" Echoing a similar view, CPI(ML) Liberation's MLC Shashi Yadav alleged that the expulsion of the RJD leader from the Council was undemocratic.

“Similar action must be initiated against the CM. It's a well-known fact that the CM has insulted women several times in the Bihar assembly. His policies are against women,” she said.

Shashi Yadav also alleged that women associated with self-help groups under the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project in the state are being tortured in the name of social justice. PTI PKD NN