RJD stands for 'Rishwatkhor Jungleraj Dal': Nadda

Araria (Bihar), May 2 (PTI) Launching a frontal attack on the RJD, which is an alliance partner of the INDIA bloc in Bihar, BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday said the party led by Lalu Prasad stands for 'Rishwatkhor Jungleraj Dal'.

Advertisment

Addressing a public rally in Araria Lok Sabha seat in support of BJP candidate Pradeep Kumar Singh, Nadda accused the opposition coalition of "protecting" corrupt people, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "striving hard" to end corruption in the country.

Araria will go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

"A majority of the leaders of the INDIA bloc, which includes the RJD, are either in jail or on bail. PM Modi wants to end corruption but the INDIA bloc leaders call for protecting the corrupt. RJD, whose leaders are on bail, means corruption. R stands for 'Rishwatkhori' (bribery), J for 'Jungleraj' and D means 'Daldal' (slough of mud)". PTI COR PKD ACD