RJD takes out protest march over 'deteriorating' law and order in Bihar, seeks Guv's intervention

Patna, Sep 15 (PTI) RJD leaders and workers on Sunday brought out a protest march in Patna over the alleged rise in crimes and deterioration in the law and order situation in Bihar.

Later, a delegation of RJD leaders went to Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to a designated official, seeking Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's intervention in the matter.

The protest march, which started from RJD's state office on Veerchand Patel Road and was scheduled to culminate at Raj Bhavan, was cut short by officials at Income Tax Crossing.

Carrying party flags, RJD workers raised slogans against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and NDA leaders over the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

Security and administrative officials present at the spot told the protesters that they could not be allowed to march to Raj Bhavan.

"Later, a delegation of party leaders, including some MLAs, were taken to Raj Bhavan by the administrative officials where we submitted a memorandum to the designated official of the governor.

"The party in the memorandum, sought immediate intervention of the governor over the rise in crimes and deterioration in the law and order situation in the state. The Nitish Kumar government has miserably failed to check it," RJD state spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad told reporters.

Ahmad also accused the state government of providing shelter and protection to criminals.

"The CM and BJP leaders have no concern over crimes which are being committed under the protection of the ruling government. The law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state. Every day, Bihar is witnessing cases of murder, kidnapping, extortion, rape. Why is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar maintaining a stoic silence on the current situation?" he questioned. PTI PKD ACD