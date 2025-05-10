RJD urges PM Modi to convene special session of Parliament

Patna, May 10 (PTI) The opposition RJD on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the events following the Pahalgam terror attack, with India and Pakistan agreeing to a ceasefire.

The directors general of military operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday.

"I urge the prime minister to convene a special session of Parliament and share details from the Pahalgam terror attack to the ceasefire and take the country into confidence," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said in a post on X.

"This will enable all Indians to express gratitude for the valour, bravery, and courage of the Indian Army while deliberating on various aspects and sending a collective message from the entire nation to the country running a laboratory of terrorism," he added. PTI PKD SOM