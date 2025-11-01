RJD wants to bring back 'jungle raj', nominating Shahabuddin's son shows it: Nadda

Patna/Siwan, Nov 1 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday alleged that the RJD wants to bring back 'jungle raj' in Bihar if it is voted to power, and nominating late gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin's son points to it.

Addressing an election rally in Siwan virtually as bad weather prevented him from reaching the venue, Nadda alleged that kidnapping had become an industry during 'jungle raaj' (lawlessness) and ransom used to be settled at the then CM's house.

"Bihar witnessed 'jungle raj' under the RJD regime. There was complete anarchy in the state. Law and order had collapsed, and along with that, an industry of kidnapping started growing here," he alleged.

"Siwan had witnessed the terror of Sahabuddin, and once again, RJD nominated his son in the assembly polls. Lalu Prasad's party wants to bring 'jungle raj' back to Bihar," he alleged.

The RJD has fielded Shahabuddin's son Osama Shahab in Siwan's Raghunathpur seat.

Nadda said the RJD stood for 'Rangdari' (extortion), 'Jungle Raj' (anarchy) and 'Dadagiri' (intimidation).

"Don't vote for RJD as its leaders, Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi and Misa Bharti, are all out on bail," he said.

The Union health minister claimed that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, people of Bihar were witnessing growth.

"Bihar is continuously moving towards development. I urge people to vote for NDA only," he said. PTI PKD SOM