RJD wins Morwa; socialist icon Karpoori Thakur’s granddaughter Jagriti at 4th place

Patna, Nov 14 (PTI) RJD candidate Ranvijay Sahu won from Morwa seat in the Bihar assembly polls, defeating his nearest JD(U) rival Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad by 8,671 votes, the Election Commission said.

Socialist icon and Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur’s granddaughter Jagriti, who contested the seat on a Jan Suraaj Party ticket, was at the fourth slot, bagging only 4,131 votes.

Karpoori Thakur was also a two-time chief minister of Bihar.

Sahu polled 77,770 votes while the JD(U) nominee secured 69,099 votes. Independent candidate Abhay Kumar is in the third spot with 30,046 votes, according to the EC.