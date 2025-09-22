RJD worker found dead in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand) Sep 22 (PTI) An RJD worker was found dead near his house in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jaishankar Thakur (56), a resident of Utaki village in Patan police station area.

Manibhushan Prasad, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sadar, said, "Thakur had gone out of his house around 6 am, and when he did not return by 11 am, his family started searching for him during which they found his body lying nearby." Police sent the body to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) for post-mortem examination, he said.

"During our preliminary examination, we found some burn marks on his body. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death," Prasad said.

RJD's Palamu unit president Dhananjay Paswan said that the deceased had recently been appointed as the district chief of the party's backward wing.

"We are shocked by his death," Paswan said. PTI RPS RPS ACD