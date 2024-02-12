Advertisment
Ahead of floor test, RJD's Awadh Bihari Chaudhary removed as Bihar assembly Speaker

Nitish Kumar Awadh Bihari Chaudhary

Nitish Kumar (Left); Awadh Bihari Chaudhary (Right)

Patna: RJD leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary was on Monday removed as Bihar assembly speaker.

A no-confidence motion moved by the ruling NDA against the Speaker received the support of 125 MLAs, while 112 members voted against it in the 243-strong assembly.

Chaudhary had refused to step down after his party lost power a fortnight ago when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties with 'Mahagathbandhan' and returned to the BJP-led coalition.

BJP MLA Nandkishore Yadav moved the no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

