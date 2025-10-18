RJD's Chapra nominee Khesari Lal Yadav owns assets worth over Rs 24 crore

Patna: Bhojpuri superstar Shatrughan Yadav, alias Khesari Lal Yadav, who has submitted his nomination papers from the Chapra assembly seat in Bihar's Saran district as an RJD candidate, declared that he owns moveable and immoveable assets worth Rs 24.81 crore, according to the affidavit filed by him.

Yadav, one of the best-known singers and actors in the most popular dialect of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, has been fielded by the RJD from the seat, a day after he joined the party.

His wife Chanda, a homemaker, also joined the party on Thursday in Patna.

In the affidavit filed before the returning officer along with the nomination paper, Yadav declared that he owns moveable assets worth Rs 16.89 crore and immoveable properties owned by him are worth Rs 7.91 crore.

His wife owns moveable assets worth Rs 90.02 lakh and immoveable properties of Rs 6.49 crore.

The singer, who is contesting elections for the first time, said, "My heart has always been with the RJD." Elections will be held in Chapra in the first phase on November 6.

According to the affidavit, the Bhojpuri superstar has Rs 5 lakh in cash and while his wife has Rs 2 lakh.

Yadav has several bank accounts and gold jewellery worth Rs 35 lakh.

According to the affidavit, Yadav's moveable assets include a luxury car worth Rs 3 crore.

Yadav has appeared in around 100 films and performed as a vocalist in more than 5,000 Bhojpuri songs.

He claimed that his father, Mangaru Yadav, had initially worked as a street vendor in the mornings and as a security guard at night.

Khesari used to graze cattle and sell their milk in his childhood.

Later, he moved to Delhi, where he started selling ‘litti-chokha’ with his parents and wife.