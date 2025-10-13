RJD's governance model is scams, manipulation in govt contracts, taking people's land: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The BJP on Monday launched a blistering attack on the RJD, claiming scams, manipulation in awarding government contracts and taking people’s land after promising jobs were its model of governance.

This came after a special court here on Monday framed charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and their son Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state, in the alleged IRCTC scam case, setting the stage for a trial ahead of polls in Bihar.

“Tejashwi Yadav is going to change Bihar with the charge of 420 (Section 420 of the erstwhile criminal code IPC referred to cheating) being framed against him by a competent court,” senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference.

Citing the charges framed against Tejashwi and his family members in the case, Prasad said that they allegedly took land from poor people by promising jobs to them. He asked if this was “this was social justice” Tejashwi and his his family members talk about.

“Eating fodder, drinking bitumen, manipulation in award of government contracts and acquiring land by promising jobs was the Lalu Prasad’s model of governance,” he charged.

The BJP leader appealed to the people to not fall for Tejashwi's promises on jobs. “You will not get any job but lose your land," he added.

The two-phase assembly elections in Bihar will be held on November 6 and 11. Results will be declared on November 14.