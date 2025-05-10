RJD's Manoj Jha slams BJP over social media post accusing UPA of 'passivity' on terror

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) RJD MP Manoj Jha slammed the ruling BJP on Saturday for a social media post accusing the previous UPA government of "passivity" on terror, amid an ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan.

In a post on X, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said, "The message to the enemies is loud and clear. Don't mess with us! Unlike the UPA regime's passivity, New India has no patience for futile peace talks".

In a video statement, Jha said the entire country, including all political parties, are standing behind the Army and the government at this juncture. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene, adding that the BJP's social media post might be misused across the border.

"Not just political parties, but the whole country is united. We are going through a difficult phase. The BJP's social media post is painful. I will urge Prime Minister Modi to intervene, this can be misused across the border. There is no difference of opinion in the country, everyone stands with the Army and the government," the Rajya Sabha MP of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said.

He said the BJP's post was "distasteful".

"There will be a lot of time for politics later," Jha added.

The post from BJP's official X handle also shared a video listing terror strikes from the past, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, and showed former prime minister Manmohan Singh's image along with the text, "no retaliation, no lesson taught".

The video further showed images of Modi and said "then came Modi, no more talks, no more peace with a terror supporting nation".

The military conflict between the two neighbours continued on Saturday, with India saying Pakistan, in a grave escalation, launched multi-vector attacks along the western border using drones, unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), artillery and missiles, targeting more than 26 locations from Srinagar to Nalia. PTI AO RC