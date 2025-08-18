RJD's Tejashwi accuses CEC of 'working on directions' of Modi

Patna, Aug 18 (PTI) RJD leader Tejaswhi Yadav on Monday charged Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with working on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asked the poll panel chief to submit an affidavit that he would not hold any position offered by the NDA government post retirement.

Yadav made the remark in a video statement released on Monday, a day after the CEC rejected as "baseless" the allegations of double voting and "vote theft", and asserted that all stakeholders are working to make the special intensive revision of electoral rolls a success in a transparent manner.

“Yesterday’s press conference of the EC established the fact that the CEC is working on the directions of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. In fact, the CEC should first give an affidavit that he would not hold any post of profit after retirement offered by the BJP-led NDA government. He should also give an affidavit that he will not leave the country after retirement,” the RJD leader said.

“The EC has been totally exposed… replies and arguments provided by the CEC yesterday were meaningless. Even a nursery student could have given a better reply. The CEC is deceiving the country and its people,” Yadav asserted.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Monday, representatives of eight prominent opposition parties – Congress, TMC, SP, DMK, RJD, CPI(M), AAP and SS-UBT – said the CEC had "failed" to answer their questions on the SIR of electoral rolls and issues related to voter list irregularities.

The opposition parties accused the Election Commission of failing to discharge its constitutional duty of ensuring a free and fair electoral system, and did not rule out moving an impeachment motion against the CEC, whom they alleged was acting like a "BJP spokesperson". PTI PKD RBT