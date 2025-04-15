Tejashwi Yadav meets Kharge, Rahul; Bihar's poll preparedness discussed

New Delhi: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, here on Tuesday and discussed the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance)'s poll preparedness for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar.

Yadav, along with RJD MPs Manoj Jha and Sanjay Yadav, met the Congress leadership at Kharge's residence.

Congress general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar and AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru were also present in the meeting.

The meeting comes amid indications that hard bargaining is on the cards among Mahagathbandhan allies, with all parties looking to strengthen their hold on the ground.

The meeting also comes weeks after Congress firmed up its strategy for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls at a meeting here.

Last month, the Congress said it would contest the election as part of the INDIA bloc and asserted that the alliance partners would take a "collective decision" on the chief ministerial face. The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, of which the Congress is a part, is looking to wrest power from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the assembly polls due later this year.