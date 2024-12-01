RLD leaders call on workers to start preparing for 2027 UP Assembly polls

Lucknow, Nov 30 (PTI) Buoyed by the Rashtriya Lok Dal's victory in the bypoll to the Meerapur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh, party leaders called on workers to strengthen the party and start preparing for state polls slated for 2027.

Addressing RLD workers and leaders at a day-long meeting of the working committee of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, its national general secretary Trilok Tyagi said strengthening the party in Uttar Pradesh should be the goal of every worker and office bearer.

Ramashish Rai, who heads the RLD's UP unit, urged the party members to start their preparation for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"Now, very little time is left for the assembly elections. The policies of Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh have to be taken to the masses. RLD president and Union Minister Chaudhary Jayant Singh is the future of the country, and it is our responsibility to strengthen his hands," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Anil Kumar, newly elected Meerapur MLA Mithilesh Pal, SC/ST Commission member Narendra Khajuri, party national secretaries Sudhakar Pandey, Vijay Srivastava and Suresh Yadav and national spokesperson Anil Dubey were present at the meeting.

In the recently-concluded bypolls in Meerapur, Pal defeated her nearest rival Sumbul Rana of the Samajwadi Party by a margin of 30,796 votes.

The bypoll in Meerapur was necessitated after sitting MLA Chandan Chauhan of the RLD got elected to the Lok Sabha from Bijnor earlier this year. PTI NAV NSD NSD