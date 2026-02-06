RLD MLA acquitted in MCC violation case

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) The MP-MLA court in Muzaffarnagar has acquitted Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA Rajpal Singh Baliyan and nine others in a case of violation of Model Code of Conduct citing a lack of evidence, a lawyer said.

Police filed a complaint against Budhana MLA Baliyan and others for violating MCC norms and the Epidemic Act in place due to the Covid pandemic by holding poll-related meetings in Phugana village here in 2022.

Prosecution officer Rahul Singh said that they were accused of holding the meetings without permission.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Devendra Singh Fauzdar on Thursday acquitted all 10 people saying that the prosecution has failed to prove its case.

Baliyan won the Budhana assembly seat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022.