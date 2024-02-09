RLD MLAs to visit Ayodhya on Feb 11

Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) Most of the Rashtriya Lok Dal MLAs will be going to Ayodhya on February 11 with the Uttar Pradesh government inviting all members of the assembly for Lord Ram's darshan, Rajpal Singh Baliyan, the party's leader in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, on Friday said.

"Most of the RLD MLAs will be going to Ayodhya on February 11 to have a 'darshan' of Lord Ram at the newly-constructed temple," he told PTI.

However, sources in the RLD said that two MLAs -- Madan Bhaiya (Khatauli assembly constituency in Muzaffarnagar district) and Chandan Chauhan (Meerapur assembly constituency in Muzaffarnagar district) -- may not go to Ayodhya as they have some other engagements on that day.

Whether party MLAs Ghulam Mohammad (Siwalkhas in Meerut district) and Ashraf Ali Khan (Thana Bhavan in Shamli district) will go to Ayodhya or not is still not clear, party sources said.

The Samajwadi Party has already declined the Ayodhya invitation for the coming Sunday.

The RLD's decision to go to Ayodhya on the invitation of the state government is seen with interest as its ally in the INDIA bloc has said no to the invitation.

The RLD, which had contested the 2022 UP Assembly elections with the Samajwadi Party, has 9 MLAs in the 403-member UP Assembly.

Uttar Pradesh Speaker Satish Mahana had on Tuesday informed about the government's invitation to all the members during the assembly session.

Mahana invited the members of all parties on behalf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya on February 11.

"In the presence of the chief minister, party leaders had requested to take them to Ayodhya. Shivpal Singh Yadav ji had also said we will go if the Speaker takes us. I am inviting you all on the behalf of the chief minister and on my own behalf," he said.

The Speaker had said they expect to reach Ayodhya by 11.30 am on February 11 and the members will first visit the Hanuman Garhi temple and then pay obeisance at the Ram temple from 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) had on Wednesday said there is no point going with the BJP, with its chief Akhilesh Yadav stating that he will visit as a devotee when Lord Ram beckons him.

"There is no point going to Ayodhya with the BJP. We (members) did not get an invitation for the consecration ceremony. Even the Speaker was not invited to the January 22 ceremony," SP national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav had said when asked whether his party legislators will go to Ayodhya on February 11.

"We will ask the leader of opposition (Akhilesh Yadav) to make separate arrangements for us for the Ayodhya visit," he added.

When asked about this, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav told reporters on that day , "I have already said that I will go to Ayodhya with my family as a 'darshanarthi' (devotee). I will go when the call of Lord Ram comes." An idol of lord Ram was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI NAV SNS AS AS