RLD MPs, MLAs to donate one month's salary to flood relief fund

Meerut (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president and Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday announced that all party MPs and MLAs will donate one month's salary to a relief fund to assist flood-affected people across several states.

RLD's former state general secretary (organisation) and spokesperson, Atir Rizvi, said Chaudhary highlighted that several states are reeling under floods, with families displaced and normal life severely disrupted.

He said state and central government teams are working to ensure people's safety and provide assistance.

"To support flood-affected families, all RLD MLAs and MPs will contribute their one month's salary to the relief fund," Chaudhary said, appealing to party leaders and workers to actively participate in relief operations and help deliver aid to those in need.

Several North Indian states are facing severe flooding and waterlogging due to heavy monsoon rains. Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand have been particularly hard-hit by heavy rainfall, landslides, and flash floods.

The overflowing Yamuna and other rivers have also inundated parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. PTI COR KIS ANM ANM DV DV