RLD state secretary shot by nephew in Barabanki, critical

Barabanki (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) state secretary Afsar Ali was shot at and critically injured by his nephew over an alleged property dispute in Loharhar village, police said on Tuesday.

Ali, who lives with his family in Lucknow, had come to his native village to attend the last rites of an acquaintance in a neighbouring village, they said.

According to the police, after returning from the cremation, Ali was sitting and talking with villagers near a shop in the village when his nephew, Ubaid, arrived and fired at him with a country-made pistol. The pellets hit Ali in the chest, leaving him seriously injured.

Hearing the gunshot, villagers rushed to the spot and Ali was immediately taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow, where his condition remains critical, police said.

Following the incident, an additional police force was deployed in the village.

Circle Officer Fatehpur Jagatram Kanojia inspected the spot and questioned family members.

Kanojia said preliminary investigation suggests that the incident was linked to an old property dispute.

A case has been registered and the accused, Ubaid, has been arrested and is being interrogated, he said.

Station House Officer Krishnakant Singh said the accused confessed during questioning that he had a long-standing land dispute with his uncle and carried out the attack due to personal enmity.

A case has been registered against four persons and further investigation is underway, he added.

Ali has been active in politics for a long time and currently serves as state secretary of the Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal, police added.