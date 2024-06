Lucknow, Jun 4 (PTI) The Rashtriya Lok Dal, a BJP ally in Uttar Pradesh, registered its first win in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

According to the Election Commission data, in Bijnor, RLD's Chandan Chauhan defeated his nearest rival Deepak of the Samajwadi Party by a margin of 37,508 votes.

Chauhan polled 4,04,493 votes, while Deepak bagged 3,66,985 votes.

As many as 11 candidates were in the fray from Bijnor Lok Sabha seat. PTI NAV KVK KVK