RLD's protests in across UP on July 27 against Manipur violence

Meerut (UP): The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will stage protests at all district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday over the situation in strife-torn Manipur and alleged atrocities against women in the northeastern state, a party spokesperson said.

RLD spokesperson Atir Rizvi also said the incident of two women being paraded naked in Manipur has shocked the entire nation.

"RLD workers will hold protests at all district headquarters of Uttar Pradesh on July 27 against atrocities against women in Manipur and continuing violence in that state. They will also submit a memorandum addressed to the President," Rizvi said.

RLD's national president Jayant Chaudhary has instructed all the senior leaders of the party to participate in this demonstration, he said here on Tuesday.

A video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur amid the ongoing strife surfaced on July 19 leading to a massive public outrage.

Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3. More than 160 people have lost their lives in the violence.