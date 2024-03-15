RLJP chief Pashupati Paras expresses disappointment on BJP pre-poll pact with nephew Chirag

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras on Friday expressed disappointment with the BJP reportedly not giving "due preference" to his party on the issue of seat-sharing in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls and said the BJP leadership should reconsider its decision. He said the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) has been an "honest ally" of the BJP and its leadership should have taken a decision keeping in mind that his party has five MPs in the state.

Paras asserted at a press conference that he will contest the elections from the Hajipur parliamentary seat, which has been a bone of contention between him and his nephew Chirag Paswan. The Lok Janshakti Party, which was led by Ram Vilas Paswan, split after his demise. His brother Paras leads the RLJP and his son Chirag Paswan the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), both part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Paras said that his party has fulfilled its "friendship" with the BJP so far. "We will wait for the official announcement of candidates by the BJP and then take a decision," he said.

"Today, our parliamentary board members held a meeting. According to media reports, the NDA has not given our party due preference in seat-sharing in Bihar. Because of this, there is a lot of disappointment among our party workers," he said.

Paras' remarks come two days after Paswan announced that his party has finalised a seat-sharing formula with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls and all his "concerns" were addressed.

Paswan, however, did not share details of the pact. It will be disclosed in due course, he had said.

RLJP chief Paras said he has been an "honest ally" of the BJP and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda to reconsider their decision. PTI PK ANB ANB