RLM announces list of 4 candidates for assembly polls

Patna, Oct 16 (PTI) The Rashtriya Lok Morcha, an NDA ally in Bihar, has released a list of four candidates for the upcoming assembly polls.
The party is contesting on six seats – Bajpatti (Sitamarhi), Madhubani, Paru (Muzaffarpur), Ujiarpur (Samastipur), Sasaram (Rohtas) and Dinara (Rohtas).
According to a statement issued by the party, Snehlata, the wife of RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha, will contest from Sasaram, Madhav Anand from Madhubani, Prashant Kumar Pankaj from Ujiarpur and Alok Kumar Singh from Dinara.
According to the seat-sharing arrangement among NDA constituents, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) got 29 assembly segments, while the BJP and the JD(U) will contest 101 seats each.
The Hindustani Awami Morcha (HAM) and RLM got six seats each.
Both the JD(U) and the BJP have announced candidates for all the 101 seats.
Elections to the 243-member assembly will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. PTI SUK RBT