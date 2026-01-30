RLM appoints party's Bihar chief, working presidents

Patna, Jan 30 (PTI) The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) on Friday appointed Alok Kumar Singh as the party's Bihar president and Prashant Pankaj and Subhash Chandrabanshi as its working chiefs.

Talking to reporters here, RLM national president Upendra Kushwaha said, "After the assembly elections in the state, we all took the decision to dissolve the state unit of the party organisation, and now we have come up with the new names after holding internal discussions." He said Himanshu Patel has been named the state general secretary of the party, and Madan Chaudhary as its national vice-president (organisation).

Singh said, "I am grateful that the national president has entrusted me with this responsibility. I was also made the parliamentary board chairman in the state earlier. Our party won four of the six seats it contested in the Bihar elections. We will take RLM to new heights." Responding to queries about alleged discontent among party leaders, Singh said there was no resentment within the organisation.

Kushwaha said the party would soon launch a special membership drive across all levels, from the primary unit to the national unit, in accordance with the party constitution.

He added that the "double-engine" government in Bihar would accelerate development and contribute to the vision of a developed India as emphasised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI SUK MNB