RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha defends son Deepak Prakash’s cabinet induction in Bihar

Patna, Nov 21 (PTI) Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Friday defended the induction of his son, Deepak Prakash, into the Bihar Cabinet, asserting that the young leader is a qualified computer engineer.

Reacting to criticisms, Kushwaha, who indirectly referred to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in a social media post, said the allegations against Prakash were “malicious and prejudiced”.

He stressed that ministerial eligibility should be assessed on ability and capability, not on caste or family background.

“Deepak Prakash is not a student who failed in school. He studied hard and earned a degree in computer science engineering and has inherited values from his ancestors. Wait, give him some time to prove himself. He will live up to your expectations and trust,” Kushwaha wrote.

Prakash, who was sworn in as the sole RLM minister in the Nitish Kumar government on Thursday by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, is not a member of the state legislature.

Kushwaha, who got elected to the Rajya Sabha with BJP's help after finishing third in the Karakat seat in last year’s general elections, also regretted the ‘suicidal’ decision of having merged his Rashtriya Lok Samta Party with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) a few years ago. He floated the RLM before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“No matter how much flak I face…this step was inevitable to save and protect the party’s existence in future,” he said.

He said some criticism is healthy, but prejudice should not guide public opinion.

“Since yesterday, I have been observing reactions to our party’s decision. Criticisms are healthy, while some are tainted and prejudiced. I deeply respect healthy criticism. Such criticism teaches us a lot and helps us grow,” he wrote.

Acknowledging that accusations of nepotism would follow, Kushwaha said he had to make a difficult decision for the party’s future.

“Samudra Manthan produces both nectar and poison. Some people have to drink poison. My current decision will lead to accusations of nepotism. Nevertheless, I made this decision,” he added.

He concluded by stressing his determination to preserve the party and counter what he described as biased criticism. PTI NAC PKD MNB