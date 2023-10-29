RLP-Aazad Samaj Party alliance will free Rajasthan from BJP, Congress: Hanuman Beniwal

Jaipur, Oct 29 (PTI) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convenor Hanuman Beniwal on Sunday said the RLP-Aazad Samaj Party alliance will "free" Rajasthan from the BJP and the Congress after the November 25 state Assembly polls.

He alleged that many farmers lost their lives during their movement against three farm laws of the Centre due to the stubbornness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the "Satta Sankalp Maha Rally" here on the occasion of the RLP's foundation day and conclusion of the "Satta Sankalp Yatra", Beniwal urged people not to forget the farmers' movement and the Haryana Jat reservation movement.

He alleged that crime has become rampant in Rajasthan and accused the Congress government in the state of failing to stop it.

Referring to the movements for water in Ganganagar and Hanumangarh, the MP from Nagaur said he has always raised issues concerning the state, including the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), in the Lok Sabha.

In a statement, Beniwal said the "alliance" between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his predecessor, Vasundhara Raje, is there for everyone to see and claimed that Gehlot himself had said his government was saved by Raje. The "alliance" of these two leaders has created a situation of anarchy in the state, he alleged.

Beniwal said the RLP-Aazad Samaj Party alliance will reach the pinnacle of power in the country in the coming days.

"The Satta Sankalp Maha Rally was organised in Jaipur to free Rajasthan from the Congress and the BJP," Beniwal told PTI, adding that people from all sections of the society, including Dalits, farmers, minorities and soldiers, took part in it.

He said the RLP and Aazad Samaj Party workers will take the message of change from the rally to every village in Rajasthan.

Aazad Samaj Party president Chandra Shekhar Aazad said his party will fight the fight for public issues in Rajasthan in collaboration with the RLP. He said this alliance has brought happiness on the faces of the poor people living in the villages.

Aazad said the voters should not allow themselves to be misled in the upcoming election and should vote for the RLP-Aazad Samaj Party alliance candidates. He also spoke on other issues, including the crime rate in Rajasthan.

Aazad said there were social and economic inequalities when the country became democratic. He said some people were putting up obstacles in giving the right to vote to the last person in the society, adding that B R Ambedkar finally gave that right to everyone.

Aazad said his party's alliance with the RLP is not just for Dalits and Jats, but also for farmers, workers, labourers, youngsters, those from the backward sections of the society, tribals, minorities and every group that has been treated in an unjust manner.

"When both of us (RLP and Aazad Samaj Party) go among the public and appeal for their support, you will see the results," he said.

In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly polls, 80 lakh people had voted against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress and this time, there are 90 lakh new voters, Aazad said, adding, "We have a plan to give a voice to the issues of these voters." The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. PTI AG RC