RLP chief slams BJP govt for 'stalled development' in Rajasthan, says Cong failed as opposition

Bikaner, Oct 29 (PTI) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) National President and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Wednesday criticised the BJP government in Rajasthan for the rising crime rates and alleged stalled development in the state.

Addressing a rally on the party's seventh foundation day at the Government Polytechnic College grounds in Bikaner, Beniwal said that the BJP-led government betrayed the people of Rajasthan, while the Congress has failed to execute the role of a strong opposition.

"Since the BJP came to power, development in Rajasthan has been stalled for the last two years due to the chief minister's irresponsibility. The BJP has betrayed the people. RLP will not stop till we establish the pride of the farmers and youth in the state assembly," Beniwal said.

He further alleged that former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and current Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma are colluding.

"I had previously claimed that Gehlot was collaborating with Vasundhara Raje, but recent statements have made it clear that he is also acting in connivance with the current chief minister," Beniwal said.

Describing Bhajan Lal's governance as that of a 'puppet,' Beniwal added, "Law and order have deteriorated, and the crime rate has increased in the state under BJP rule." Claiming that both youth and farmers are dissatisfied with the BJP government, Beniwal remarked that anti-social activities are on the rise. "Criminals are not afraid of anyone in this state; they can even threaten the chief minister," he stated.

Noting that the BJP had promised to nab all the paper-leak mafias and prevent further incidents, Beniwal alleged that these mafias are still dominant.

Beniwal emphasised that since its establishment in 2018, the RLP has prioritised public interest over political gain. He outlined the party's key priorities, which include debt-free farmers, toll-free travel in Rajasthan, free electricity for agricultural purposes, subsidised domestic electricity, an empowered Lokayukta, 80 per cent local employment in industries, and regular recruitment for government jobs.

He highlighted the party's efforts in Parliament, asserting that RLP has fought for farmers' rights and ensured they receive fair prices for their produce. Beniwal called for the discontinuation of the Agnipath scheme, advocating for regular recruitment in the armed forces instead.

He urged party workers to prepare for the upcoming panchayat polls, municipal polls, and the 2028 assembly elections.

Recalling the launch of RLP on October 29, 2018, in Jaipur, Beniwal stated that the party was founded with the goal of public service rather than seeking political power.

Former MLAs Indira Devi Bawri and Narayan Beniwal, Chamu Sarpanch Guddhi Meghwal, Danaram, Vijaypal, Dr Vivek Machra and other leaders were also present at the event. PTI SDA MPL MPL