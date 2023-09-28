RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal takes out rally in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 28 (PTI) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday took out a 'Satta Sankalp Yatra' from Salasar Balaji Dham in Churu district.

Addressing the rally, Beniwal said that the RLP was formed on public interest issues such as complete loan waiver for farmers, free electricity, toll-free roads in Rajasthan, and 80 per cent priority to local people in jobs.

Beniwal, during the yatra, took a dig at former MP Jyoti Mirdha, who recently joined the BJP, saying she joined the party due to fear of ED and CBI.

Targeting the state Congress government on corruption and paper leak incidents, Beniwal said that today, youths are picking up arms because there are no jobs.

Drug addiction is hollowing out society and only RLP is worried about these things and is working on it, he said. PTI AG VN VN