RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal demands cancellation of NEET exam, CBI inquiry

Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) RLP's Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday, while raising a question mark on the working style and accountability of NTA, demanded cancellation of the NEET-UG exam and a CBI inquiry into it.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader alleged that with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan giving clean chit to NTA as soon as he took charge and talking about fixing the accountability of the agency and officials only after 24 hours of his previous statement, it is clear that the central government is constantly trying to hide its failure in this matter.

In a statement, Beniwal alleged that it is clear that there has been a major scam as many candidates were given the desired exam centre, paper leak occurred in Bihar and grace marks were given.

Referring to newspaper reports, Beniwal said the Supreme Court has sought a reply from the NTA on the petitions demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter. The Centre itself should go ahead and recommend a CBI inquiry into the entire matter and immediately cancel the exam, he added. PTI AG KSS KSS