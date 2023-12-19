Rly Board sanctions implementation of automatic signalling between Yesvantpur-Arsikere

Bengaluru, Dec 19 (PTI) In a significant move to meet the growing demand for enhanced rail services, the Railway Board has sanctioned the implementation of automatic signalling between Yesvantpur and Arsikere, officials said on Tuesday.

The project, covering a distance of 165.86 km, has been allocated a budget of Rs. 218.75 crore, they said.

In a statement, the South Western Railway officials said Bengaluru and Mysuru divisions have been experiencing a continuous surge in demand for increased commuter trains, particularly in the Yesvantpur-Arsikere section.

The Yesvantpur-Sampige Road section, constituting 107.21 km and part of Bengaluru division, operates at peak hours line capacity utilisation of 118 per cent.

"Simultaneously, the section between Sampige Road and Arsikere, spanning 58.65 km and falling under the Mysuru Division, sees a peak hours line capacity utilisation of 81 per cent," it said.

Anticipating a manifold increase in both passenger and freight traffic, including food grains, fertilisers, cement, steel, and automobiles, the Automatic Signalling project aims to boost line capacity significantly, the officials said.

"This enhancement will enable the seamless operation of additional trains at shorter intervals, addressing the growing demands of commuters and fostering economic development in the region," the statement added.

The project is expected to be completed within a span of three years, aligning with the strategic vision of accommodating the projected surge in rail traffic over the coming decade. The implementation of Automatic Signalling is a pivotal step towards modernising and optimising rail infrastructure, ensuring a more efficient and robust transportation network, according to officials. PTI AMP SS