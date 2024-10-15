Rly to run Deepavali special train between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi

Bengaluru, Oct 15 (PTI) The South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to run special trains between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi stations to accommodate the extra rush of passengers during the Deepavali festival.

The SWR said the Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Express Special will leave Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru at 9.15 pm on October 30 and November 2, 2024 and reach Kalaburagi at 7.40 am the next day via Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Manthralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir and Shahabad stations.

In the return direction, Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will leave Kalaburagi at 9.35 am on October 31 and November 3 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 8 pm on the same day via following the same route.

The train will consist of 19 coaches, including 12 General Second Class coaches, 3 Sleeper Class coaches, 2 AC Three-tier coaches, one Luggage/Brake Van cum generator car and one second class luggage, brake van with disabled coach. PTI GMS KH