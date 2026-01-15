Road accident fatalities rise in Delhi in 2024 despite fewer crashes

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Delhi recorded more road accident deaths in 2024 than the preceding four years, according to the Delhi Statistical Handbook 2025.

The data from the handbook -- which was released on January 8 -- showed that this was despite the decline in the total number of accidents, compared to 2023. This highlights a worrying rise in the severity of crashes.

The official figures show that 1,551 people lost their lives in road accidents in 2024, the highest fatality count during the 2020-2024 period. This came despite a marginal drop in the number of accidents to 5,573 in 2024 from 5,715 in 2023.

A year-wise comparison indicates that road accidents in Delhi have generally seen an upward trend since 2020, when 4,178 accidents were reported. The number increased to 4,720 in 2021 and rose sharply to 5,560 in 2022, before peaking at 5,715 in 2023 and easing slightly in 2024.

Fatalities, barring a marginal decrease in 2023, have climbed over the five years. From 1,196 deaths in 2020, the toll rose to 1,239 in 2021 and 1,461 in 2022. It went down to 1,457 deaths in 2023 and climbed up again to 1,551 in 2024, underscoring an alarming trend.

The number of persons injured in road accidents also followed a similar trajectory. Injuries increased from 3,446 in 2020 to 3,968 in 2021 and 4,713 in 2022, before peaking at 4,892 in 2023. In 2024, the figure declined to 4,718, reflecting fewer accidents but more lethal outcomes.

Data on vehicles involved in accidents mirrored the overall accident pattern, with 5,573 vehicles involved in 2024 compared to 5,715 in 2023, after rising consistently from 4,178 in 2020.